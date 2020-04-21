Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley to offer curbside service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beginning Monday, April 27, Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley will begin offering curbside service to its patrons. Please call or email the library your list; staff will gather the items (or similar options if the particular author/title is not available), notify you when they are available to be picked up, and you can pick them up from the cart outside the library doors.

Please do not make requests in the online catalog yet, but notify the library directly. Library staff said it regrets that there will be no regional deliveries at this time; as soon as it is considered safe to do so, they will begin.

Patrons can contact Knutson Memorial Library by email at cvlib@wrlsweb.org; leave a message on the phone at 452-3757; or message the library through Facebook.

