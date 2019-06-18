For the seventh year, people of all ages participated in Ky's 3.1 Run/Walk. This year’s race, which was held Saturday, drew 406 participants who made their way through the countryside of Chaseburg.
Dave Maxwell, one of the 30 volunteers who help put on the event, said most of the runners/walkers were from the Westby and Chaseburg areas, but there were participants from both coasts, as well as one international participant from Norway.
Held at the Chaseburg Village Park, the event is in remembrance of Kylie “Ky” Von Ruden who died in an automobile accident in 2012, at the age of 17. According to the Ky’s 3.1 Run website, Von Ruden had dreams of attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
All proceeds raised from the event benefit the Kylie Von Ruden “Keep on Smiling” Scholarship Fund. This year, Maxwell said, about $8,000 was raised for scholarships. This year 24 scholarships were presented to seniors in the Westby Area High School Class of 2019. A total of 182 scholarships have been given out since the first year.
The next run/walk will be held June 20, 2020 at 9 a.m.
Ky's 3.1 Run/Walk top results
Male
Top male overall: Austin Pasch, Mankato, Minn., 15.47
Ages 0-13: 1. Colton Hess, Coon Valley, 25:38; 2. Owen Von Ruden, Cashton, 26:44 ; 3. Boyd Mowery, Cashton, 27:13
Ages 14-18: 1. Andy Role, Coon Valley, 21:42; 2. Jhett Sherry, Westby, 22:01; 3. Kade Sherry, Westby, 23:52
Ages 19-29: 1. Austin Pasch, Mankato, Minn., 15:47; 2. Hayden Fredrickson, Viroqua, 16:40; 3. Audun Saterbak, Coon Valley, 17:36
Ages 30-39: 1. Tj Stang, Fountain City, 23:12; 2. Brandon Arnold, Genoa, 24:43; 3. Robb Niedfeldt, Coon Valley, 28:19
Ages 40-49: 1. Tim Dwyer, Chaseburg, 22:30; 2. Jason Mowery, Cashton, 23:16; 3. Marc Young,Viola, 27:32
Ages 50-59: 1. Tony Yang, St. Paul, Minn., 20:50; 2. David Maxwell, Westby, 21:47; 3. Gary Clark, Janesville, 22:29
Ages 60-69: 1. Paul Bahr, Coon Valley, 25:44; 2. Mike Callan, Coon Valley, 27:15; 3. Duane Amundson, Prairie du Chien, 35:18
Female
Top female overall: Rachel Maxwell, St. Paul, Minn., 21:54
Ages 0-13: 1. Ryssa Hoff , La Crosse, 26:22; 2. Maya Rizwan, La Crosse, 26:24; 3. Ava Gruen, Wilton, 26:40
Ages 14-18: 1. Gracey Mlsna, Cashton, 23:31; 2. Paige Hoeft, Cashton, 25:10; 3. Melody Berg, Westby, 26:31
Ages 19-29: 1. Rachel Maxwell, St. Paul, Minn., 21:54; 2. Olivia Thern, La Crosse, 22:00; 3. Abby Wedwick, Westby, 22:04
Ages 30-39: 1. 241Chelsie Nundahl, Coon Valley, 25:29; 2. Kelly Callan, Coon Valley, 27:15; 3. Shelly Niedfeldt, Coon Valley, 28:20
Ages 40-49: 1. Jen Bjorkland, Westby, 25:30; 2. Michele Dwyer, Chaseburg, 26:50; 3.Christine Hippert, La Crosse, 26:55
Ages 50-59: 1. Suzie Howe, Readstown, 26:20; 2.Vickie Sebion, Westby, 27:58; 3. Kelly Saterbak, 29:00
Ages 60-69: 1. Janis Erickson, Chaseburg, 28:56; 3. Sheryn Mensing, Onalaska, 31:03; 3. Karen Callan, Coon Valley, 34:56
Ages 70-up: 1. Mary Daines, Westby, 50:34; 2. Jan Von Ruden, Cashton, 54:20; 3. Donna Sebion, Westby, 58:56
Complete results are available at https://www.mtecresults.com/race/show/8396/2019_Ky%2527s_Run-5K
