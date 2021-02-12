La Crosse woman involved in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 14

A La Crosse woman was involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday, Feb. 11 on U.S. Hwy. 14, near Dahlen Lane in the town of Hamburg.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 7:23 p.p. a vehicle driven by Suzanne K. Jiracek, 68, lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a bend in the roadway due to snow-covered roads and struck a snowbank. Jiracek was evaluated at the scene by Tri-State Ambulance but refused medical treatment. Jiracek was wearing a seat belt.