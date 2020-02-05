Large crowd drawn to Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament in rural Westby

Mild weather greeted ski-jumping enthusiasts Saturday afternoon as they gathered in Timber Coulee for the 97th annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament. Warm sunshine made for comfortable viewing of the longtime event.

Scott Yttri, who is a member of the Snowflake Ski Club Board of Directors, said the two-day tournament drew about 4,000 people to the Snowflake Ski Jumping Complex.

“It’s one of the best years since we went to Friday and Saturday,” Yttri said.

In 2010, the club started holding the tournament Friday night and Saturday. Prior to that, the tournament was held Saturday and Sunday.

Yttri said the weather cooperated and was good for the skiers and spectators. “We couldn’t have asked for better.”

A mini-meeting was held Sunday, Yttri said, and there weren’t any complaints reported. “The skiers loved it, the officials loved it and spectators loved it.”

During Saturday’s opening ceremonies, it was announced that Trygve Thompson was the recipient of the first annual Jump Master award. The award honors a living member of the Snowflake Ski Club who has shown a lifetime of dedication to the club. Thompson has been involved with the club since the early 1960s.