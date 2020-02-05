Large crowd drawn to Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament in rural Westby

Mild weather greeted ski-jumping enthusiasts Saturday afternoon as they gathered in Timber Coulee for the 97th annual Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament. Warm sunshine made for comfortable viewing of the longtime event.
Scott Yttri, who is a member of the Snowflake Ski Club Board of Directors, said the two-day tournament drew about 4,000 people to the Snowflake Ski Jumping Complex.
“It’s one of the best years since we went to Friday and Saturday,” Yttri said.
In 2010, the club started holding the tournament Friday night and Saturday. Prior to that, the tournament was held Saturday and Sunday.
Yttri said the weather cooperated and was good for the skiers and spectators. “We couldn’t have asked for better.”
A mini-meeting was held Sunday, Yttri said, and there weren’t any complaints reported. “The skiers loved it, the officials loved it and spectators loved it.”
During Saturday’s opening ceremonies, it was announced that Trygve Thompson was the recipient of the first annual Jump Master award. The award honors a living member of the Snowflake Ski Club who has shown a lifetime of dedication to the club. Thompson has been involved with the club since the early 1960s.
When Saturday’s competition was finished, the long-standing jump was held. The winner was Nik Fabijan of Team Slovania, who came in at 124.5 meters. Fabijan was presented with $1,557 collected from spectators by the Snowflake Ski Club Royalty and a fur hat from Wildthings Fur of Rockton.
According to Friday's hill data, the hill conditions were cloudy and the temperature was 31 degrees. According to Saturday's data, the hill conditions were partly cloudy and and the temperature was 34 degrees.
Friday, Jan. 31
U.S. Cup results
Senior Male
First: Mike Glasder, Norge Ski Club, total: 206; second: Luke Tschida, Minneapolis Ski Club, total: 197.1; third: Nick Mattoon, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total: 187; fourth: Will Schott, Blackhawk Ski Club, total: 185.4.
U.S. Cup Male
First: Shane Kocher, Norge Ski Club, total 216.8; second: Timothy Ziegler, Ishpeming Ski Club, total: 187.5; third: Woody Waugh, Cloquet Ski Club, total: 158; fourth: Maxim Glyvka, Norge Ski Club, total: 141.6; fifth: Carter Lee, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total: 123.4; sixth: Logan Gundry, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total: 97.4; seventh: August Schini, Snowflake Ski Club, total 97.4; eighth: Lucas Nichols, Norge Ski Club, total: 69.9; ninth: Jacob Fuller, Norge Ski Club, total: 41.8.
Open
First: Nik Fabijan, Team Slovenia, 247.6; second: Nejc Toprois, Team Slovenia, total: 239.4; Juho Ojala, Team Finland, total: 233.7; fourth: Niko Loytainen, Team Finland, total: 215.4; fifth: Nathan Mattoon, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total: 163.9.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Five Hills results
Open Male
First: Luke Tschida, Minneapolis Ski Club, total: 214.6; second: Nick Mattoon, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total: 207.3; third: Will Schott, Blackhawk Ski Club, total: 204.7; fourth: Mike Glasder, Norge Ski Club, total: 185.1.
U20 Male
First: Shane Kocher, Norge Ski Club, total: 224.5; second: Timothy Ziegler, Ishpeming Ski Club, total: 201.6; third: Logan Gundry, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total: 166.4; fourth: Carter Lee, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total: 141.3; fifth: Woody Waugh, Cloquet Ski Club, total: 131.4; sixth: Maxim Glyvka, Norge Ski Club, total: 124.1; seventh: Isak Nichols, Norge Ski Club, total: 116.3; eighth: August Schini, Snowflake Ski Club, total: 115.9; ninth: Lucas Nichols, Norge Ski Club, total: 77.5; tenth: Jacob Fuller, Norge Ski Club, total: 64.6.
Five Hills
First: Juho Ojala, Team Finland, total: 259.2; second: Nejc Toporis, Team Slovenia, total: 255.8; third: Nik Fabijan, Team Slovenia, total: 241.7; fourth: Niko Loytainen, Team Finland, total: 222.3; fifth: Nathan Mattoon, Flying Eagles Ski Club, total: 191.2.
Westby was the final stop on the Five Hills Tour. The ski jumpers competed in Eau Claire Jan. 18, Minneapolis, Minn., Jan. 19, Ishpeming, Mich., Jan. 21 and Fox River Grove, Ill., Jan. 26.
