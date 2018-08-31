Public involvement is important to all DOT projects
When it comes to a transportation project, the impacts on a community can far exceed the actual construction work. Every project is different, and the level of public involvement and outreach varies. It’s not enough for a civil engineer to design a “perfect” project that fulfills the transportation needs for the area. Those designs could impact local businesses and residents in a negative way that isn’t immediately evident to the engineer. Based on public input, the civil engineer can then try to accommodate (within reason) by adjusting the design. Many people don’t realize that their comments and feedback can influence and possibly change the design of a transportation project. And this makes public involvement almost as important as the civil engineer’s designs.
The first public meeting for the US 14 (Main Street) reconstruction project was held on July 24 in Westby. The main purpose was to introduce the project, and then gather questions and comments on various issues that may or may not affect this project. Roughly 75 attended, which is more than double the average attendance at other public meetings for comparable projects. Great questions were asked, and we received a lot of comments and feedback after the meeting. This is a good indicator that our initial public outreach efforts were successful, because public participation doesn’t just happen naturally.
Based on the success of the first public meeting, I am investigating additional ways to share information and receive feedback on a regular basis through 2022. This could be in the form of quarterly newsletters, newspaper postings, a project website, email distribution lists, etc.
Starting in October and going through next spring, I will also be reaching out to individual businesses and residents that have property along the Main Street corridor. The main purpose will be to inventory existing access including driveways, and discuss potential improvements in the immediate vicinity of the property.
At least two more public meetings are planned prior to construction in 2022. The next one will be held in late summer 2019, where displays will be presented showing all proposed improvements for review and comment. The third public meeting will be held in late 2020, and is planned to include updates to the proposed design, and then discuss the planned construction staging in 2022.
I grew up near Westby (Avalanche) and graduated from Westby High School in 1992, so I’m very excited to be bringing this reconstruction project to a city I’m familiar with. I look forward to coordinating this project with the community, and I invite everyone to continue asking questions or providing feedback on this project. I can always be reached directly at 608-789-5702 or travis.buros@dot.wi.gov
Travis G. Buros, P.E.
Project Manager
Wisconsin DOT
