Past and present Westby Area Cross Country Team runners joined forces for a 24-hour fundraiser supporting the Norsemen Booster Club efforts to complete continued upgrades at the Westby Athletic Complex.
The cross country fundraising event began at noon on Thursday, Aug. 16 and was supposed to have runners making tracks in shifts straight through noon on Friday, Aug. 17. The event didn’t go exactly as Westby Area High School Head Cross Country Coach Brian Huebner had planned after Mother Nature decided to produce some lightning on Thursday evening forcing participants to pack up their tents and call it a night early for safety sake.
Westby Area High School cross country runners and a number of area alum participated in the event and returned on Friday, Aug. 17 to finish what they started.
“The team’s second 24-hour run was a very nice success even though 12 hours of the event were washed out due to heavy rains,” Huebner said.
At the event the total number of miles all participants run or walk during a 24 hour period of time is recorded and this year several members of the middle school cross country team set the pace racking up 40 miles in the first four hours of the event, but by 3:30 p.m. rain showers had begun and participants were forced to run or walk between heavy periods of rain.
By 6 p.m. on Thursday participants had covered 72 miles on the track, but by 7 p.m. the group was forced to call it a night due to lightning.
Participants on Thursday included: Principal Bob Bothe, Brian Huebner, Denali Huebner, Audra Johnson, Hanna Nelson, Aubrey Jothen, Dave and Dawn Nelson, Kade Sherry, Levi Hamilton, Jhett Sherry, Conor Vatland, Kay Bluske, Cooper Lipski, Dustin Kenyon, Bailey Olson, Ellen Johnson, Annika Seland, Kin Hamilton, Ariel Hamilton, and Craig Johnson.
At 6 a.m. on Friday participants were already back at the track and ready to grab the baton and run. The group consisted of Stacey Huebner, Coach Audun Saterbak, Dennis and Linda Huebner, Erinn Sebion, Paul Bahr, Sierra Cade, Brendan Buros, Griffin Grass, Derek Helgerson, Liza Jackson, Luke Bjorklund, Abbie Larrington, Eli Larrington, Melody Berg, Grace Hebel and Faith Welton.
The Friday morning crew put on an additional 167 miles for a grand total of 239 miles before it was time to clean-up and allow ground crews to prepare the field for the return of Friday night football under the lights. The event raised $103 for the Booster Club.
“It was a very good experience all around and we appreciate all the people who participated in the event,” Coach Huebner said.
