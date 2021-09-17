Lillian's Leum School 'bits of information'

There were special programs at Halloween and Christmastime. They the building would be filled to capacity with students, their grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, friends and even people from other Districts. Each student was dressed in his/her “Sunday Best” clothes and, eagerly or not, anticipated their special part of the program. The school was on a party line and it was embarrassing if the telephone would ring when you were reciting. The adults had fun as they would have a basket social, put on plays and programs. The last day of school for the year meant a all-school picnic with a potluck dinner and the teacher furnished the ice cream.

Graduation from eighth grade was special. There would be new clothes, diplomas, class pins, and even picture taking. Not everyone finished Grade 8. Some students quit at the end of fifth grade and others quit when they turned 14 years old, as that was the end of compulsory education. One year there were 11 students in the first grade class but only three graduated. Graduates had to write an exam in order to pass, they also wrote a class will and prophecy as part of their graduation program.

Early students did use chalk and a slate for their work but later everyone had a penny pencil and paper. The songbook was most likely “The Churchill Grindell” book and each morning began with singing whether students had a piano or not.