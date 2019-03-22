A screening of the film “Little Pink House” will take place at Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby, April 4 at 6:30 p.m.
The film, starring two-time Academy Award nominee Catherine Keener, is based on a true story of a small-town paramedic named Susette Kelo, who never expected to be at the center of one of our nation’s most controversial legal battles. Kelo leaves a bad marriage, and starts over in New London, Connecticut. She buys a rundown cottage with a gorgeous water view. She fixes it up and paints it pink.
Then she discovers powerful politicians want to bulldoze her blue-collar neighborhood for the benefit of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. Kelo emerges as the reluctant leader of her neighbors in an epic battle that goes all the way to the Supreme Court and helps millions of Americans protect their homes.
Government officials have long used eminent domain to build hospitals, schools, roads, and other facilities for public use. But what happened to Kelo and her neighborhood was different. Come hear their story, and learn how their courage inspired a nation to push for reforms that have protected millions from sharing their fate.
“Many Americans remain vulnerable and unaware of the threat of eminent domain,” said Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden. “It’s time we wake up and work together to end eminent domain for private gain.”
In policy set by its grassroots membership, WFU opposes the implementation and use of eminent domain when unrelated private entities become the beneficiaries of farmers’ or private persons’ assets and no direct benefit to the local public occurs. The family farm organization also calls for fair and balanced eminent domain guidelines that protect the rights of individual property owners and promote the public good. WFU opposes allowing private businesses to condemn public land.
This event is cosponsored by the Bekkum Memorial Library, the WFU Chaseburg Local Chapter, and the WFU Vernon County Chapter. Light refreshments will be provided. If you have questions, call or text Sarah Korte at 715-829-3491 or email korteacresfood@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.
