Live Nativity tradition continues at Westby's Our Saviors Lutheran Church

The story of Jesus Christ’s birth will be brought to life Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby.

The live Nativity is available for viewing from 6-7 p.m. The Christmas Eve service follows from 7-8 p.m., while the Nativity remains in place. During the viewing, hot cider and treats will be served by members of the congregation. During the viewing, visitors will also have an opportunity to browse through the ELCA Good Gifts catalog for some last-minute shopping. People can “purchase” animals or supplies for others living in poverty around the world. If visitors would like their donation to be a gift for someone on their Christmas list, cards are available to let giftees know that a Good Gift was purchased in their name.

The live Nativity was the brainstorm of former Pastor Walter Larson and Neil Nelson, who raised ponies and burros on his farm outside of town. The two men (both deceased) pooled their resources to produce an event whose popularity and interest has withstood the test of time. Animals for the live Nativity were provided by Nelson, who also built the manger and stored the equipment on his farm. When Nelson died the duties shifted to longtime church custodian, LeRoy Anderson, who took it upon himself to oversee the event for years until health concerns sidelined him and a changing of the guard occurred.