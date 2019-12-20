Live Nativity tradition continues at Westby's Our Saviors Lutheran Church

The story of Jesus Christ’s birth will be brought to life Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby.
The live Nativity is available for viewing from 6-7 p.m. The Christmas Eve service follows from 7-8 p.m., while the Nativity remains in place. During the viewing, hot cider and treats will be served by members of the congregation. During the viewing, visitors will also have an opportunity to browse through the ELCA Good Gifts catalog for some last-minute shopping. People can “purchase” animals or supplies for others living in poverty around the world. If visitors would like their donation to be a gift for someone on their Christmas list, cards are available to let giftees know that a Good Gift was purchased in their name.
The live Nativity was the brainstorm of former Pastor Walter Larson and Neil Nelson, who raised ponies and burros on his farm outside of town. The two men (both deceased) pooled their resources to produce an event whose popularity and interest has withstood the test of time. Animals for the live Nativity were provided by Nelson, who also built the manger and stored the equipment on his farm. When Nelson died the duties shifted to longtime church custodian, LeRoy Anderson, who took it upon himself to oversee the event for years until health concerns sidelined him and a changing of the guard occurred.
Pastor John Dumke said he still has a hard time wrapping his head around the fact that men from the congregation and a pastor had the idea to bring live animals into the sanctuary to tell the Nativity story. The live Nativity has been a part of the congregation’s Christmas traditions for more than 40 years.
This year’s live animals include sheep, a donkey, a calf and a chicken. Animals will be provided by Jerad and Stacey Fleming, and the Joel and Wendy Sutton family.
Dumke said 20-plus children are generally a part of the Christmas scene, along with a family from the congregation who recently had a baby and play the roles of Jesus, Mary and Joseph.
This year’s Holy Family is being portrayed by Beverly and Adam Bakkestuen and their daughter, Aubrey, 4 months, who was born July 31.
Beverly Bakkestuen said she and her husband are looking forward to the whole experience. “I’m looking forward to seeing the kids and the live experience.”
When Aubrey was born, Bakkestuen said she wondered if they and their youngest child would be the Holy Family. She said when Dumke called her to say they were the family with the most recent baby she looked at her husband and asked, “Do you want to do this?” His answer was yes.
“I’m excited; the kids are looking forward to it,” Beverly said. “It’s good for everyone; it will be something to remember.”
Other members of the Bakkestuen family include Dakota, 17, a senior at Westby Area High School, Mason, 10, a fifth-grader at Westby, and Owen, 3.
Beverly works as a medical assistant at Hirsch Clinic and attends nursing school. Adam is co-owner of Artisan Construction.
Dumke said the congregation continues to stage the live Nativity because is a “wonderful way to celebrate the birth of Jesus.”
“It’s a wonderful tradition for people,” he said. “It’s a community event; there’s special music and it segues into worship.”
Dumke said he likes the live Nativity because it gives people a moment to sit back and not feel stressed, because there can be tension and many expectations surrounding the holidays.
“We keep it simple,” he said. “It’s a place to stop so people can exhale and escape the stress.”
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.