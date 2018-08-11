Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations (formerly known as tags) will be available for purchase starting Monday, Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. through the Go Wild website and license sales locations.
Bonus antlerless harvest authorizations will be sold at a rate of one per person per day until sold out or until the 2018 deer hunting season ends. The cost is $12 each for Wisconsin residents, $20 each for non-residents and $5 each for youth ages 11 and under.
For a list of units with bonus antlerless harvest authorizations available for purchase, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keywords “bonus availability.” These and all other deer hunting licenses and harvest authorizations are available online through the Go Wild website, GoWild.WI.gov or at any of more than 1,000 Go Wild license sales locations.
Hunters will need to know the deer management zone, unit and determine whether they will hunt on public or private land in order to make their purchase.
The first three days of bonus sales are management zone-specific and will be available as follows:
- Aug. 13, 10 a.m.—Northern and Central Forest (Zone 1)
- Aug. 14, 10 a.m.- Central Farmland (Zone 2)
- Aug. 15, 10 a.m.- Southern Farmland (Zone 2)
- Aug. 16, 10 a.m.—remaining bonus harvest authorizations (all zones)
Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorizations are now available for distribution. A Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorization is included with the purchase of each deer hunting license in units that offer them. Some units will offer more than one with each deer license.
Those interested in receiving occasional email reminders can sign up to receive messages about season dates, license and harvest authorization types and other information. Visit dnr.wi.gov and click on the email icon near the bottom of the page for “subscribe for updates for DNR topics,” then follow the prompts and select a list.
For more information regarding deer hunting in Wisconsin, search keyword “deer.”
