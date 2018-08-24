A nice crowd braved the heat and humidity to attend the Chaseburg Community Horse Pull on Sunday, Aug. 12 at the Chaseburg Ridge Legion Park on Co. OK.
Known as the Carl Wolfe Memorial Horse Pull for 10 years the event continued even after the Wolfe family decided to stop holding the event on their own. Instead, the house pull has become a community affair and is held jointly with the Chaseburg American Legion Auxiliary providing a charcoal chicken dinner and the Viroqua Wild West Royalty overseeing facepainting and games for the kids.
Chuck and Pam Souchek are in charge of the horse pull, which hosted light and medium weight horse pulling divisions in 2018. Dusty Sayles from Houston Minnesota won the lightweight division and Chuck Souchek from Coon Valley won the medium weight.
The Carl Wolfe Memorial Horsemanship Winner was Nathan Griffin of Rockland. Judges for 3,000 pound class were Greg Guillen, Bennett Souchek, John Souchek. Judges for 3,200 pound class were Greg Guillen, Bennett Souchek, and Gary Dwyer.
