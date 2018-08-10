Past and present Westby Area Cross Country Team runners will be hosting a 24-hour fundraiser run to raise money to support the Norsemen Booster Club efforts to fund upgrades at the Westby Athletic Complex.
The Booster Club and volunteers are working diligently to complete the installation of lights at the complex and to have them operational by the first home football game versus Thorp on Friday, Aug. 17.
The cross country fundraising event begins at noon on Thursday, Aug. 16 and runs through noon on Friday, Aug. 17.
“We are hoping to warm up the facility prior to first home game and would welcome anyone who would like to run, walk, or in any way support our efforts to show up at the track during this time,” Huebner said.
Westby Area High School cross country runners are busy preparing for the upcoming season, but a number of area alum and high school runners also participated in the Bix 7 race held in Davenport, Iowa on Sat. July 28.
The Bix 7 is the largest road race in the Midwest with over 10,000 runners taking to the streets and this was the 12th year Westby runners have participated in the race. Westby runners pictured from left to right Ann Sherry, Kevin Sherry, Spencer Oftedahl, Sydney Sherry, Hayden Fredrickson, Jhett Sherry, Kade Sherry, Denali Huebner, and Brian Huebner.
Everyone from the area completed the seven mile race with plenty of personal bests all around. Hayden Fredrickson, 2018 Westby grad, finished in the top 100 overall with a slightly faster time than two years ago when he finished in top 50 at the same race.
“It was a very good experience all around by everyone,” Brian Huebner, Westby Area High School Cross Country Head Coach said.
The statue behind runners in the photo is of American runners Joan Benoit Samuelson (1984 Marathon Gold Medal winner) and Bill Rodgers. Huebner said besides running the race every member of our group met both of these living legend runners and received their autographs. The group camped the night before the race and rubbed elbows with high school teams from Mount Prospect, Illinois, and Dubuque, Iowa.
