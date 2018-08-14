The Vernon County Reads finale was a page above the rest when readers, writers and culture lovers galore gathered on Thursday, Aug. 2 to hear Wisconsin author Jane Hamilton share her passion of writing.
Held at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, the Vernon County Reads concluding event was an evening of insight into an author’s mind and craft – one filled with humor and poignancy.
Vernon County Reads is comprised of seven area libraries, including Bekkum Memorial in Westby, McIntosh Memorial in Viroqua, Knutson Memorial in Coon Valley, Lawton Memorial in La Farge, Ontario Public, De Soto Public, and Hillsboro Public libraries, and partnered with the Driftless Writing Center of Viroqua for the literary evening.
Hamilton, an internationally best-selling and award winning author, was interviewed by DWC board member and writer Jennifer Morales who pointed out that Hamilton uses the eye of a child to narrate many of her writings.
“There is so much tension in that almost teen and teenage language that it makes the narrative interesting. You have to get the voice just right,” Hamilton said. She also commented that narrative focused writing is continually a challenge. “The plot we’re living in right now is just extraordinary – just the daily installments – it’s unbelievable,” which is why she internally feels the need to expand the plot.
When asked about her method in novel creation, Hamilton said she does not really have an outline, but instead writes her stories from the last line.
“I have a last line, so I write to that last line. You have to write through the thing at hand to get to the next one,” Hamilton said.
She starts out every morning “putting on the body stocking” of the character, which she said helps her grasp how it feels to be in that body. Many of her novels incorporate actual events and people in her life – from the pumpkin visitors in her book, The Excellent Lombards, to the general life and love of Wisconsin farming.
The often humorous, lively interview and audience question/answer time was followed by refreshments provided by the Friends of Bekkum and Friends of KML. Arcadia Books of Spring Green provided a variety of Hamilton’s books for purchase as guests enjoyed relaxed conversation and a book signing with Jane Hamilton. Many visitors shared a connection to one or more of her books and characters.
Plans are already underway for the 2019 Vernon County Reads, as well as other coordinated events at your local libraries and with the Driftless Writing Center.
