The 6th Annual Jonathan Hoff Memorial “Shootin For a Cure” fundraiser will be held at the Coon Valley Conservation Club on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Shootin For a Cure” honors the memory of Jonathan Hoff, a spirited 14-year-old boy from Chaseburg, who lost his battle with leukemia on March 23, 2013. Hoff was an eighth-grader at Westby Middle School when he passed away.
Following Hoff’s passing in 2013, family and friends joined forces to ensure that Jonathan’s legacy lived on. A committee oversees the annual “Shootin For a Cure” events, which includes the main event held at the Coon Valley Conservation Club, plus entry in numerous area community parades promoting the fall fundraiser.
The 6th annual event includs a 3D bow shoot, 22 shoot, and 25 round trap shoot, along with food, refreshments, raffles and a bounce house for the kids. Specially designed T-shirts are sold for $20.
Since 2013, money raised from “Shootin For a Cure” events has funded scholarships to graduates of Westby Area High School and is donated to the annual Chaseburg Soleburner in Jonathan’s name.
Follow the “Shootin For a Cure” crew on Facebook. For more information contact Cory Leis at (608) 452-2016 or (608) 619-0099.
