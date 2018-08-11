Norskedalen will sponsor another wonderful “Sometimes on a Sunday” program at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12. Jon Steffes from La Crescent, Minnesota will share the story of his newest book “Unsung Heroes, The Flood of 2007”.
Steffes will share the story of the 500-year flood that occurred in the Coulee Region and the tragic events that occurred during that August weekend in 2007.
Please join us at the Norskedalen Thrune Center. Share coffee with treats as you socialize in the beautiful natural environment. Norskedalen’s general admission of $6 applies.
For more information, call Norskedalen at (608) 452-3424 or email info@Norskedalen.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.