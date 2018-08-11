Norskedalen logo
Norskedalen will sponsor another wonderful “Sometimes on a Sunday” program at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12. Jon Steffes from La Crescent, Minnesota will share the story of his newest book “Unsung Heroes, The Flood of 2007”.

Steffes will share the story of the 500-year flood that occurred in the Coulee Region and the tragic events that occurred during that August weekend in 2007.

Please join us at the Norskedalen Thrune Center. Share coffee with treats as you socialize in the beautiful natural environment. Norskedalen’s general admission of $6 applies.

For more information, call Norskedalen at (608) 452-3424 or email info@Norskedalen.org

