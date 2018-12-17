The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will hold a public involvement meeting to discuss the Hwy 14/61/27 reconstruction project in Westby. This will be the first of three planned public meetings for a highway reconstruction project, which is scheduled for 2022.
The reconstruction project includes changes to the current Hwy 14/61/27 intersection, which could include replacement of the current stop sign design to a signal light or roundabout intersection.
The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 24, from 5-7 p.m. in the Westby Community Center, below Bekkum Memorial Library, at 206 N. Main Street. A brief presentation will be made at 5:30 p.m. The remainder of the meeting will be conducted as an open house.
The overall project, scheduled for construction in 2022, will reconstruct Hwy. 14 (Main Street) through the city of Westby. The project will impact travel from Majestic Lane on the south end of the city to High Echo Lane on the north side of the city.
The approximately 1.6-mile project will replace the pavement structure, improve intersections, improve pedestrian accommodations, replace the storm sewer system, with additional street lighting improvements.
WisDOT Project Engineer Travis Buros and representatives from the engineering consulting firm of KL Engineering have met several time with city of Westby officials as they begin early preparations for the 2022 construction project. The project is expected to cost between 5-6 million dollars.
Buros said the project will have a huge impact on travel from March through November in 2022, with plenty of pre-construction legwork completed over the next four years. He said it is vitally important for people to attend the public hearings as the WisDOT develops its plans.
Project preplanning includes the overall design, intersections, proposed detours and possible revised traffic flow patterns during construction. According to a recent WisDOT traffic study 12,000 vehicles pass through downtown Westby daily, with 7,000 of them turning north on the Hwy. 27 route at the Hwy. 14/61/27 intersection. A slightly smaller number travels west from the intersection toward La Crosse on Hwy. 14/61.
“It may sound like 2022 is a long ways away, but it comes quickly and at a certain point it is too late to make changes,” Buros said.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, provide input and ask questions concerning this project. Maps showing the entire proposed project, including changes to the Hwy. 14/61/27 intersection, will be on display.
WisDOT and engineering consulting firm representatives will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information, contact Travis Buros at (608) 789-5702 or by email, travis.buros@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Travis Buros, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, Wisconsin, 54601.
Dorothy Robson can be reached at dorothy.robson@lee.net or (608) 606-0811.
