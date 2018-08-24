Westby Times
August 21, 2008
10 Years Ago
Caitlin Malin has won a gold placement in the FCCLA (Family Career Community Leaders of America) competition held in Orlando, Florida.
Allyson Daines of Westby won a medal after taking first in the 14 and under 5K Chileda Run on July 5.
The euphoria for S & S Cycle’s 50th anniversary in June has been short-lived. Company President Brett Smith announced Friday that 60 workers have been cut this month through voluntary separation and layoffs.
One year after Vernon County and the Coulee Region were struck by the first of two rounds of record level flooding, the villages of Chaseburg and Coon Valley are still trying to come to grips with the reality of Mother Nature’s wrath.
The Times
August 26, 1993
25 Years Ago
Bryan Cunningham, son of Wayne and Andrea Cunningham, of Westby, received Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle award, at a court honor held last Wednesday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Scoutmaster Gary Daines conducted the candle lighting ceremony.
Gunnar Gretebeck, son of Stan and Kathy Gretebeck of Westby, has enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
Portraits of Jordan Krause, Mitchel Voter and Thomas Olson, taken by Wendy Johnson Photography have won Honorable Mention in Herff Jones/Camera Art’s nationwide Children’s Portrait contest.
The Times
August 22, 1968
50 Years Ago
The Westby Sanitation Department has a new enclosed truck which will improve conditions in hauling garbage and trash in Westby, and make the job a little easier for the haulers.
School Board adopts “Student Dress Code”: During inclement weather girls may wear slacks to school but will not be allowed in the classroom. Boys pants should not be too low on the hips and hair shall be trimmed above the ears.
Arthur Dahlen, his wife Joan, and their three children, Randy, Lynn and Jerry, participated in the Lutheran Conference on Scouting on August 7-12 at Philmont Scout Ranch, Cimarron, New Mexico.
Martin Hall of Westby, son of Mr. and Mrs. LeVerne Hall, won a blue ribbon at the Wisconsin State Fair with his jersey 2-year-old heifer, whose registered name is Valhalla Franette Tristram.
The Westby Times
August 25, 1943
75 Years Ago
The first war casualty to hit Westby was announced last week when the deplorable news came that Sgt. Archer Funk, 26, had been killed in action on August 11. Funk, a gunner in the air force, was believed to have been in England. His twin brother, Arthur, was killed when the front part of the Borgen restaurant blew down during a tornado on May 1, 1930.
Westby buttermaker, Earl Reagan, has reasons to be particularly proud these days, for he walked off with the governor’s sweepstake and gold plaques by taking first prize in the sweet cream butter division at the Wisconsin State fair.
A boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Kjelland on Saturday, August 14.
