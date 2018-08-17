Westby Times
August 14, 2008
10 Years Ago
The Bethel Butikk and Food Pantry on the north side of Westby is in need of additional storage space and a loading dock. The additional room will allow more food storage space and fewer trips to Madison to restock shelves – a good thing considering fuel prices.
Wisconsin cheesemaker Al Bekkum, of Nordic Creamery, won a first-place Best of Class blue ribbon
at his first showing at the annual American Cheese Society competition in Chicago with his artisan Capriko cheese.
Members of the Chaseburg 12 & Under champion baseball team are: Zach Dwyer, Mitchell Larson, Ross Withington, Darren Johnson, Rueger Hammes, Nick Randall, Kyle Anderson, Grant Peterson, Jared Anderson, Bryce Galstad, Trent Gander and Matt Cade.
The Times
August 19, 1993
25 Years Ago
People interested in the revitalization of downtown Westby met to select a board of directors. Those volunteering to serve were Dale Pedretti, Merle Holden, Duffy Hoffland, Sharon Gilbeck, Verna Oliver, Jane Meyer, Ruth Rupp and Kerri Ross.
There are nine girls on this year’s Westby girl’s golf team. They are: Kristina Johnson, Ali Knapp, Katie Silha, Tamie Bjornstad, Amber Pederson, Kim Oium, Danielle Evenson, Crissy Knapp and Sarah Daniels.
Merle Holden, manager of Vernon Electric Cooperative in Westby, has been elected a member of the Board of Directors of the Westby-Coon Valley State Bank.
The Times
August 15, 1968
50 Years Ago
David Amundson, Mrs. Eleanor Bagstad, Gertrude Rudser, and Carmen Stout, all of Westby, were among the 152 candidates for degrees who were honored at La Crosse State University’s summer commencement Friday, August 2, in Memorial Stadium.
Mr. and Mrs. Trygve Thompson entertained guests on Sunday evening in honor of the third birthday of their daughter Sarah.
Twelve boys successfully completed the requirements in the 4-H Hunter Safety Course taught by Fred Constalie. Monte Torgerson received a perfect score on the written test. Others attending were: Dennis and Ronnie Franks; Brian Anderson; Jerrold Buros; Daniel and David Moe; Roger Larson; David Marks; Monte Berger; Brian Wang; and Fredric Wang.
The Westby Times
August 18, 1943
75 Years Ago
Sgt. Otis Mickelson of Westby has been presented the Good Conduct Medal for a year of service with a rating of excellent as to conduct, character and efficiency on his job.
Mrs. Adelaide Hauge has recently connected up with the electric service line, and now has all the electric conveniences installed at her farm home south of the city.
The American bombing of German military objectives in Trondheim, Norway on Saturday, July 24, were costly both in lives and property, but reports coming out of Norway make it clear that the people there are in no sense resentful since they know the attacks were necessary in order to weaken Germany’s war strength.
