Westby Times
August 28, 2008
10 Years Ago
If Ruth Rupp, who operates the bus depot in the city of Westby has her way, Jefferson Lines will not eliminate service to communities from La Crosse to Madison but will increase service under the direction of a new company manager.
Bob Peterson, a 1955 Westby High School graduate and 50-year statistician for the Westby football team, received the Distinguished Service Award from the Coulee Region Officials Association at a banquet held in the spring.
The 2008 Westby girls’ golf team includes: Amy Aspenson, Jenna Brault, Katelyn Clemment, Jessica Rybold, Jessica Wilson, Brittany Lee, McKenzie Snustad, Taylor Vosseteig and Katie Bluske.
The Times
September 2, 1993
25 Years Ago
Under the direction of Ron Evenstad, the Westby high School band mingled their music with the sounds of the outdoors in Davidson Park last Thursday. The performance was part of the pie and ice cream social sponsored by the Band Parents.
Ali Knapp and Katie Silha, both of Westby, recently bolstered local Soil Conservation Service Staff. They helped assemble training workbooks for all SCS employees in the state.
Members of the 1993 Coon Valley 12-and-under baseball team are: Kelly Alexander, Steve Bleser, John Nelson, Rick Niedfeldt, Andy Oliver, Tyler Nestingen, Josh Fencl, Tony Manske, Travis Starkey, Eric Olson, Travis Johnson, Andy Taylor, Leif Traastad, Ben Knutson and Coach Troy Johnson.
The Times
August 29, 1968
50 Years Ago
I wish to thank all of you for your fine patronage. I am closing my Restaurant on Saturday night, August 31. You are invited to a Public Auction on Wednesday night, September 4th, at 7:00 p.m. Thank You Ella Anderson
The August meeting of Coon Prairie 4-H Club was called to order by President Kathy Solberg. Terry Strangstalien showed slides of his citizenship trip to Washington, D.C.
August 6 common council meeting: After a study of bids received on remodeling the old fire station into a modern library, it was decided by the council to accept the low bid by Bertling Construction Co. for the sum of $12,290.
Head Football Coach Bill Brehm and his staff were greeted by 100 enthusiastic candidates Wednesday, August 14. Assisting Coach Brehm this year are John Blihovde, Neil Hoven and Charles Miller.
The Westby Times
September 1, 1943
75 Years Ago
Sgt. Lester Skundberg has returned to South Carolina after a two-week furlough and visit with his parents Mr. and Mrs. Lindahl Skundberg.
You don’t want to miss the big Vernon County Fair. Save gas coupons for the trip.
LaVerne Hall, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lindahl Hall, won first place at the state fair last week on his demonstration, “The Care of the Milking Machine,” and was judged the best individual demonstrator out of 64 state contestants.
