Diggers Hotline is hoping the date Aug. 11 (8/11) will serve as an easy reminder for everyone to call 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked.
Anyone in Wisconsin digging with a shovel, posthole digger or anything else that disturbs the soil is required to contact Diggers Hotline, either by phone by dialing 811 or at www.DiggersHotline.com. Diggers Hotline is a free service that helps protect Wisconsin residents from injury and repair costs that may occur when striking a buried utility line.
Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio are all examples of digging projects that need Diggers Hotline before starting.
It doesn’t matter how deep the digging project will go. The depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be marked because even when digging only a few inches, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists.
Anyone digging in Wisconsin, homeowners or professional contractors, is required to contact Diggers Hotline three working days before they start their digging project. Diggers Hotline can be reached via phone by dialing 811, or at www.DiggersHotline.com.
