One year after four people were arrested and charged with burglary and theft at the Bethel Butikk in Westby 2 of the 4 have had their day in court. Westby resident Carlos P. Trevino was sentenced to prison on July 31, while Ronnilee Meyer, also from Westby, was found guilty of 8 of the 10 charges against her on July 19. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7.
Late last July, the Westby Police Department arrested four people in connection with a series of burglaries at the Bethel Butikk over a two month span where they netted approximately $1,300 over the course of eight confirmed entries to the building.
With no signs of forced entry Westby PD installed surveillance cameras that captured the suspects on video inside the building several times, but the suspects wore hooded clothing covered their faces making them difficult to identify.
Westby PD caught a break in the case on Sunday, July 24, when Officer Matt White responded to an unrelated matter regarding a car theft and recognized a unique piece of clothing being worn by the reporting party (Samantha Marie White) as the same sweatshirt worn by one of the suspects in the Bethel Butikk surveillance video taken during a break-in on July 22.
White initially denied any connection to the Bethel burglary, but was taken into custody after she admitted to being a party to the crime after being shown the surveillance video from July 22.
The next day, Westby Sgt. Scott Stuber arrested all three other suspects in the city of Westby. Arrested were Trevino and Meyer of Westby, along with Samuel Dier Cyngier (addresses unknown).
All four suspects were charged with burglary and White and Cyngier were also charged with criminal damage to property, but through a series of plea bargains White and Cyngier have since had their charges reduced.
Trevino, a convicted sex offender, has remained in jail since being arrested on July 25, 2017. Trevino plead not guilty to all charges. He went before a jury on March 23 at the Vernon County Courthouse where he was found guilty on four of the six charges against him. His sentencing was originally scheduled for Friday, May 4, but was postponed multiple times before he was finally sentenced on July 31.
Trevino was sentenced to three years prison and three years extended supervision for each of the two felony burglary charges and nine months in jail for each on the two misdemeanor theft charges.
The two felony charges are consecutive and will place Trevino in prison for a total of six years, plus six years’ probation after he is released. Once released from prison he will then have to serve local jail time for the two misdemeanor charges.
Meyer went before a jury of her peers at the Vernon County Courthouse on July 19. She faced 10 counts (5 burglary and 5 theft). After a two hour jury deliberation Meyer was found guilty of 8 of the 10 counts against her (4 burglary and 4 theft).
Meyer was due to be sentenced on Sept. 7, however according to the Westby Police Department, Meyer’s attorney has filed for a mistrial and/or retrial which will be addressed by Vernon County Circuit Court Judge Darcy Rood on Aug. 21.
Dorothy Robson can be reached at dorothy.robson@lee.net or (608) 606-0811.
