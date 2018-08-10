The Westby Area Historical Society held its annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event on Saturday, July 28.
Classic cars and trucks, from several states, lined Bekkedal Avenue allowing visitors to check out the 90-plus entries. A total of 45 trophies were presented thanks to area business and individuals who sponsored the awards.
Paula Stephan won the 50/50 raffle tickets taking home more than $200, with the remainder going to the Westby Area Historical Society.
The Thoreson House Museum was open for tours and adults and children alike were able to test their driving skills in a race car simulator set up in the front lawn. Pie and ice cream was sold at the VFW and the WAHS lefse/polse was also available for a quick snack.
See you again in 2019.
