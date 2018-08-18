Names to be added to the Westby Area Veterans Memorial this fall were due by the end of June, but since the engraving will not be done until after Labor Day the due date has been extended until Aug. 20.
To have your name added to the Westby Veterans Memorial you don’t have to be a native of the Westby area, or a combat veteran. According to Sharratt if you have completed basic training and were not discharged under other than honorable conditions you qualify to be honored and to have your name engraved on the black granite wall.
There will be a nominal charge of $25 to cover the cost of engraving each name. The committee has a list of Westby Area High School graduates since 2007 who have served, and the committee will attempt to reach them or their parents.
Committee members are Tom Sharratt, Pastor Gary Daines, Cindy Jefson, Harold Olson, Karen Solverson, and Dan Shaha.
The exact date of a re-dedication ceremony has not been determined, but is tentatively scheduled for Veterans Day, Sunday Nov. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.