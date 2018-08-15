Friday — August 17
(3rd Friday)
Wild West Days parade, downtown Viroqua, 6 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — August 18
Sole Burner of Chaseburg invites you to join us for the third annual “Stepping Out for a Cure” at 3 p.m. Chicken dinner, auction, live music at 8 p.m. Kevin and Terri Mathison farm, S1980A Vang Road, Westby. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg Event in September.
Wild West Days, 925 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, Boomtown opens, 9 a.m.
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Flea market, Pleasant Street between the ball field and park, Ontario, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday — August 19
Coon Valley Conservation Chick-Que & Open House, 11 a.m. Horseshoes, fishing and fun.
Wild West Days, 925 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, Boomtown opens, 9 a.m.
Bethel Home and Services Cowboy Breakfast, Viroqua Community Arena, 858 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, 7-11 a.m.
Monday– August 20
(3rd Monday)
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Drop-in Fun for Kids, 1 p.m.
Westby/Christiana Fire Department meeting: 6:30 p.m.
Coon Creek Fire Department meeting: Fire Station; 7 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith Church; 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 7 p.m.
Tuesday – August 21
(3rd Tuesday)
Westby City Council meeting, Westby City Hall, 6 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 North Main; 2:30—5:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Third Tuesday Get Info @ Bekkum (Teens & Adults drop in) 6-8 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting & Needles, 6:30 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua, Story time 1-3-year-olds, 10:30-11 a.m. and Yoga story time 2-5-Year-Olds, 6:30-7 p.m.
Vernon Women's Alliance monthly luncheon, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Euchre Club: Westby VFW; 1 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday — August 22
(4th Wednesday)
Westby Bekkum Library: Fourth Friday Book Club: Longest Ride Book vs. Movie and Lunch (signup), 10 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Bingo: Westby VFW; 6 p.m.
VFW Supper: Westby VFW; 5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — August 23
(4th Thursday)
Westby Citywide Fall Sales, Aug. 23-25, 8 a.m. to ?. Sponsored by Westby Area Chamber of Commerce.
Ontario Farmer’s Market in the Park, June thru Oct. 18 , 4-8 p.m.
Westby Summer Fun “Burgers in the Park” at Davidson Park, 5-7 p.m. Food, Music and Fun. Last one of the season. Host: Westby Flora Gardeners.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Dance party for 2-5 year-olds, 10:30-11 a.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday — August 24
(4th Friday)
Westby Citywide Fall Sales, Aug. 23-25, 8 a.m. to ?. Sponsored by Westby Area Chamber of Commerce.
Westby Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing at Snowflake. All proceeds to benefit the Westby Area Chamber & Fine Arts Foundation.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., noon-1 p.m.
UPCOMING: Westby Citywide Fall Sales, Aug. 23-25, 8 a.m. to ?. Sponsored by Westby Area Chamber of Commerce.
