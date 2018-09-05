Friday — Sept. 7 (1st Friday)
Westby varsity football game in Westby vs. River Valley, 7 p.m.
Westby Girls Golf at River Valley
Cashton Fall Festival
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua, Lego Friday for all ages, 3:30-5 p.m.
Flood Benefit Concert, Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 6-11 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — Sept. 8
Cashton Fall Festival
Westby Volleyball at Holmen Invite
Westby Cross Country at Luther College
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Flea market, Pleasant Street between the ball field and park, Ontario, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Screening of “The Big Lebowski,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday — Sept. 9
Westby Our Savior's Sunday School Kick-off and redesign, 10:30 a.m.
Cashton Fall Festival, Parade 12:30 p.m.
Monday– Sept. 10 (2nd Monday)
Westby Area School District Board of Education monthly meeting, Westby School, 7 p.m.
Chaseburg Village Board monthly meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Book Dragons Club (Grades 5-8) Wolf Hollow
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Drop-in Fun for Kids, 1 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith Church; 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 7 p.m.
Tuesday – Sept. 11 (2nd Tuesday)
Annual Flag Burning Ceremony, Chaseburg American Legion, 6:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Village Board monthly meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Westby Volleyball at West Salem
Westby Cross Country at Marshall
American Red Cross blood drive, Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, noon-5:30 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 North Main; 2:30—5:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Third Tuesday Get Info @ Bekkum (Teens & Adults drop in) 6-8 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Rock & Read Fab Fair Fun (Grades K-4) 3;30 -5:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Library Board meeting 5:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting & Needles, 6:30 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua, Story time 1-3-year-olds, 10:30-11 a.m. and Yoga story time 2-5-Year-Olds, 6:30-7 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Euchre Club: Westby VFW; 1 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday — Sept. 12 (2nd Wednesday)
Vernon County Fair Entry Day
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, networking, 5:30 p.m.; program, 6 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K Storytime, 10 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Bingo: Westby VFW; 6 p.m.
VFW Supper: Westby VFW; 5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — Sept. 13 (2nd Thursday)
Westby Lions Club monthly meeting, Westby Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 6:30 p.m.
Vernon County Fair
Westby Volleyball hosts BRF
Westby Bekkum Library: Vernon County Fair Booth 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ontario Farmer’s Market in the Park, June thru Oct. 18 , 4-8 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Dance party for 2-5 year-olds, 10:30-11 a.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday — September 14 (2nd Friday)
Vernon County Fair
Westby Girls Golf at G-E-T
Westby varsity football game in Westby vs. G-E-T, 7 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m..
