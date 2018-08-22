Friday — August 24
(4th Friday)
Westby varsity football game at Sparta, 7 p.m.
Westby Citywide Fall Sales, Aug. 23-25, 8 a.m. to ?. Sponsored by Westby Area Chamber of Commerce.
Westby Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Outing at Snowflake. All proceeds to benefit the Westby Area Chamber & Fine Arts Foundation.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., noon-1 p.m.
Saturday — August 25
Westby Volleyball Invitational at Westby Fieldhouse
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Flea market, Pleasant Street between the ball field and park, Ontario, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Screening of “The Big Lebowski,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday — August 26
No activities scheduled
Monday– August 27
(4th Monday)
Westby Area School District Staff Orientation Day and Freshmen Orientation Noon-3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Drop-in Fun for Kids, 1 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith Church; 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 7 p.m.
Tuesday – August 28
(4th Tuesday)
Westby Sons of Norway monthly meeting, Westby Community Center, 206 N. Main St., Westby, 7 p.m.
Westby Area School District Staff Development Day
Westby Volleyball at Onalaska Luther
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Third Tuesday Get Info @ Bekkum (Teens & Adults drop in) 6-8 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting & Needles, 6:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Adult Book Discussion, 7 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua, Story time 1-3-year-olds, 10:30-11 a.m. and Yoga story time 2-5-Year-Olds, 6:30-7 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Euchre Club: Westby VFW; 1 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday — August 29
(5th Wednesday)
Westby Area School District Teacher Work Day and District-Wide Back-to-School Night from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Bingo: Westby VFW; 6 p.m.
VFW Supper: Westby VFW; 5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — August 30
(5th Thursday)
Westby Volleyball hosts G-E-T
Westby Cross Country at Viroqua Invite
Ontario Farmer’s Market in the Park, June thru Oct. 18 , 4-8 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Dance party for 2-5 year-olds, 10:30-11 a.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday — August 31
(5th Friday)
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
