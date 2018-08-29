Friday — August 31
(5th Friday)
Westby varsity football game at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Stoddard Bergen Fire Department Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser
Screening of the film “Cinema Paradiso,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday — September 1
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Cemetery Committee freewill pancake breakfast and program in the cemetery on Saugstad Rd. Serving 7-10 a.m.; Program 10 a.m.
Readstown Labor Day Celebration
Stoddard Bergen Fire Department Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser
Westby Bekkum Library and Coon Valley Knutson Library closed.
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Flea market, Pleasant Street between the ball field and park, Ontario, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Screening of “The Big Lebowski,” Historic Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday — September 2
Readstown Labor Day Celebration
Stoddard Bergen Fire Department Labor Day Weekend Picnic Fundraiser
Westby Bekkum Library and Coon Valley Knutson Library closed.
Monday– September 3
(1st Monday)
Labor Day: No Mail; Westby Bekkum Library and Coon Valley Knutson Library closed.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Drop-in Fun for Kids, 1 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith Church; 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 7 p.m.
Tuesday – September 4
(1st Tuesday)
Westby Area School District First Day of School for 2018-2019. (2 Hour Early Release)
Westby Volleyball hosts Viroqua
Westby Cross Country at Whitehall
Westby Girls Golf at Whitehall
Westby City Council meeting, Westby City Hall, 6 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 North Main; 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary meeting, Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Third Tuesday Get Info @ Bekkum (Teens & Adults drop in) 6-8 p.m.
Vernon County Museum, Viroqua, Growing Up on the Mississippi River, by Harlan Flick, 7 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting & Needles, 6:30 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua, Story time 1-3-year-olds, 10:30-11 a.m. and Yoga story time 2-5-Year-Olds, 6:30-7 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Euchre Club: Westby VFW; 1 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday — September 5
(1st Wednesday)
WAPAC: David Marck in Concert, 7 p.m. Reserve tickets online.
Westby Bekkum Library: Pre-K Storytime, 10 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Bingo: Westby VFW; 6 p.m.
VFW Supper: Westby VFW; 5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — September 6
(1st Thursday)
Westby Girls Golf at C-F-C
Westby Bekkum Library: Read a Book Day! Check out prizes.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Bunco Bunch 2 p.m.
Ontario Farmer’s Market in the Park, June thru Oct. 18 , 4-8 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Dance party for 2-5 year-olds, 10:30-11 a.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday — September 7
(1st Friday)
Westby varsity football game in Westby vs. River Valley, 7 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
