Looking Back: Memories of Syttende Mai

I think the Big Parade was the best. Dad and his buddy, Howard Melby, would each drive one of Howard’s cars – Howard leading in the brown ’51 Kaiser and my dad in the black ’59 Caddie. Spencer would throw candy out for the kids as he rode with his Norwegian blond hair and cute smile, the “big shot” in the back seat as his buddy, Grandpa, would drive. They were some of the first cars, right behind the color guard, so Spence could finish being a participant then quickly join us at our staked-out area at the curb by the “chocolate church” where he could be an observer for the rest of the parade.

One of my favorite Syttende Mai memories, albeit unexciting to Westby residents, is when my nephew and his friend from the Cities had finished lunch and I shooed them out of the house. He was in disbelief as I gave him a few dollars and told him to get out. In the Cities, you could never do that with an 8-year-old. I asked him “You know where the drugstore is, right?” So that he could get a malt, of course. “And you now where Uncle Hilmer lives, right?” In case they needed a drink of water, a bathroom, or the prerequisite cookie from Aunt Toots. “Ok, now leave, but remember, we are related to half of Westby so if you get into trouble, I will hear about it!” A couple hours later they came home, exhausted, wet from a squirt gun fight, and giggling the rest of the evening. The fact that children did, and still can, roam the streets of Westby, be safe and get help on every block, or a cookie from Auntie Toots, is a story in itself.