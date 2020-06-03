Looking Back: Westby city status is finalized

The next August 6th City Council minutes were written as “The regular meeting of the Village Board was called to order by the president.” The August 20th minutes were written as “Meeting of the common council of the city of Westby call to order by Mayor Thoreson.” Why weren’t the minutes on August 6th noted as “city” minutes since the charter had already been received? Was the clerk just so used to the format he forgot to make the adjustment? No matter, by August 20, everyone recognized that each step and every requirement had been fulfilled and completed accurately, that the status of Westby had officially and completely changed from village to city.

As a note to our readers, in 1892, Bennett C. Thoreson’s parents built what is now the Westby Area Historical Society’s Thoreson House Museum when he was eighteen years old. In 1900, Bennett married Matilda “Tillie” Jefson. All of Bennett’s siblings died as young children so he grew up mostly as an only child. Having five children with Tillie was quite a different family experience for Bennett and we have heard from many of their descendants who have reported stories of living in or visiting the house. Complete records are not available but it is known that Bennett served as Village President for some time before serving as Westby’s first mayor from 1920 until 1925. At WAHS, we like to believe that he accomplished his goal of seeing the village through to city status then stepped down for the next generation of movers and shakers to take the community forward. Happy 100th birthday to the City of Westby!