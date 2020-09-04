Looking Back: Westby's Orin Larson recalls time in Navy during World War II

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

What were you doing the summer you were 17 years old? I bet hanging out with your friends, working at a part-time job, or maybe getting ready for your senior year of high school would all be good guesses. Westby Area Historical Society board member Fred Jefson and I recently had our temperatures checked before we socially distanced to talk with Orin Larson at the Old Times. He told us when he was 17, his father signed papers allowing him to join the Navy and the World War II fight for his country. In July 1944, Orin took the bus from Westby to Milwaukee, where he was sworn in. He then went on to the Great Lakes Naval Station for basic training.

Orin started some good friendships during his eight weeks in basic but he got sick the day before they shipped out. He couldn’t leave for three more weeks and had to join a different crew. When his time came, Orin was briefly sent to Boston where he was able to tour the historic sights and “where I saw TV for the first time. It was a little one, black and white, only four by four inches, but it was really something.” Philadelphia came next where he got more training. When they set off on what Orin called their “practice run,” the ship traveled down the east coast of the U.S. and farther. In Rio de Janeiro, Orin saw the huge Christ the Redeemer statue. “That was something!” he shared.