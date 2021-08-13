Lusk Scandia Woodworks to appear at Westby's Carve In

Becky has a small outbuilding where she carves year-round. Preferring Swiss-made tools, she said she creates many of her own carving patterns and prefers to make unique one-of-a-kind pieces when she can. Bringing a pattern that has been drawn on a flat piece of paper to three-dimensional life is her favorite part of carving. Although she sometimes has to repeat a carving from the same pattern several times, each carving is unique in shape or size, and she may use different paint colors to finish the piece. She said she likes to get “in the zone,” to be carving without even thinking about it, but there is always intention before starting any piece she creates.

Mike has a shop where he makes wooden toys, tine boxes, shaker boards and many more items. Most of his sales are to painters but chip carvers use the basswood lids of “container” pieces and the flat surfaces of even smaller pieces to make very unique and interesting designs as well. Mike shared that he and Becky have always had the goal of staying busy with their company but have never wanted to get so big that they have to compromise their standards of quality.