Lusk Scandia Woodworks to appear at Westby's Carve In

Working with wood as a hobby is not a new concept for people in this area. Woodcarving and decorative rosemaling on wood pieces of all shapes and sizes is commonplace in many homes around Westby, Coon Valley and Viroqua. Carve In 4/5 @ the Bekkum, on Saturday, Aug. 21, will reinforce that these crafts require a desire to learn a particular set of skills and to have patience. This year’s Carve In Feature Carver, Becky Lusk, shared that she was encouraged to start carving by her grandfather when she was only fourteen years old.
Becky is a Vesterheim Gold Medal Winner and a two-time Best of Show Winner. She does not only figure carving but acanthus carving as well. Mostly self-taught in figure carving, she told us she developed acanthus skills through classes with Norwegian instructors. Now Becky is a sought-after instructor herself and her carvings can be found in many countries throughout the world.
In 1985, Becky married Mike Lusk and the two of them melded their love of working with wood to start Lusk Scandia Woodworks. Mike makes high-quality items for chip carvers and rosemalers. Their combined interests have blended well into a business they enjoy – when they don’t get too busy with orders. Mike said that their appearances at Hostfest and other national craft shows, Becky’s classes, his catalog and her awards can bring them enough attention that they are sometimes thirty people behind in orders. It’s no wonder when you see the quality and character of the work they do!
Becky has a small outbuilding where she carves year-round. Preferring Swiss-made tools, she said she creates many of her own carving patterns and prefers to make unique one-of-a-kind pieces when she can. Bringing a pattern that has been drawn on a flat piece of paper to three-dimensional life is her favorite part of carving. Although she sometimes has to repeat a carving from the same pattern several times, each carving is unique in shape or size, and she may use different paint colors to finish the piece. She said she likes to get “in the zone,” to be carving without even thinking about it, but there is always intention before starting any piece she creates.
Mike has a shop where he makes wooden toys, tine boxes, shaker boards and many more items. Most of his sales are to painters but chip carvers use the basswood lids of “container” pieces and the flat surfaces of even smaller pieces to make very unique and interesting designs as well. Mike shared that he and Becky have always had the goal of staying busy with their company but have never wanted to get so big that they have to compromise their standards of quality.
This year’s Carve In 4/5 @ the Bekkum has already signed up more than 25 carvers along with Mike and Becky who will be showing and selling their items to the public. There is no entry fee for this event and door prizes will be given throughout the day for carvers and members of the public alike. Stop by the Westby Community Room in the basement of the Bekkum Memorial Library between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, to learn something about woodworking. The event may even pique your interest enough that you might want to try carving yourself!