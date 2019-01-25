Members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church are gearing up to serve a traditional Norwegian dinner of lutefisk and meatballs. The 30th annual meal will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The dinner has served thousands of people over the years,” Pastor John Dumke said. “I’ve known a family to come all the way from Bemidji (Minnesota).”
Parish members started making lefse last weekend and will be making more this weekend.
“Parishioners prepare it all,” Dumke said.
The menu includes lutefisk, meatballs, potatoes, lefse, carrots, coleslaw, cranberries, rutabagas, Norwegian pastries, coffee and milk.
“(The lutefisk has) all been ordered, 450 pounds, same as last year,” Don Yanske, who has been cooking the lutefisk since the first dinner. “We needed a fundraiser so we started our lutefisk and meatball dinner.”
The adult dinners cost $15, for ages 6-12 the cost is $8 and under 6 eat free; carry outs will be available.
“The money goes to fund Bible camps, mission trips and other special projects,” Dumke said. “It goes to support the kids.”
The church is located at 306 S. Main St.
