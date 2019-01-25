Making lefse

Members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby form balls of lefse dough during a past year's lefse-making session.

 Contributed photo

Members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church are gearing up to serve a traditional Norwegian dinner of lutefisk and meatballs. The 30th annual meal will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The dinner has served thousands of people over the years,” Pastor John Dumke said. “I’ve known a family to come all the way from Bemidji (Minnesota).”

Parish members started making lefse last weekend and will be making more this weekend.

“Parishioners prepare it all,” Dumke said.

The menu includes lutefisk, meatballs, potatoes, lefse, carrots, coleslaw, cranberries, rutabagas, Norwegian pastries, coffee and milk.

“(The lutefisk has) all been ordered, 450 pounds, same as last year,” Don Yanske, who has been cooking the lutefisk since the first dinner. “We needed a fundraiser so we started our lutefisk and meatball dinner.”

The adult dinners cost $15, for ages 6-12 the cost is $8 and under 6 eat free; carry outs will be available.

“The money goes to fund Bible camps, mission trips and other special projects,” Dumke said. “It goes to support the kids.”

The church is located at 306 S. Main St.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sahnje McGonigle can be reached at Sahnje.McGonigle@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Vernon County Broadcaster reporter

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.