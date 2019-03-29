The first day of spring was March 20 and snow continues to melt in the area, signaling the season is on its way.
Sunny skies are in this weekend’s forecast. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 40 and breezy, with a north wind 11 to 17 mph; gusts could be as high as 26 mph. It looks like March will go out like a lamb on Sunday; it will be sunny, with a high near 42 and a west wind 6 to 9 mph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.