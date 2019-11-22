Mary Charles will be stepping down from her position as Westby Area Chamber executive director.
Charles submitted her resignation to the Chamber Board in early October. She will remain in that position until the end of the year unless the board is able to find a replacement sooner.
Charles, who has been the part-time executive director since November of 2017, said she had three goals when she was hired — improve communication with Chamber members, update the Chamber’s website and get Westby designated as a Wisconsin Main Street Community through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).
Charles said the city was more suited for the Connect Communities Program through WEDC, because it is a smaller community. A Connect Communities Kickoff meeting and a tour of downtown Westby was held with Mark Tallman from WEDC on Thursday, Nov. 21.
The new website is being created by a local contractor. The plan is to have it launch at the end of the month.
She said all three goals were accomplished with the help of the Chamber board.
Charles said she resigned because she and her husband, Blane, purchased another restaurant. She still works as a diabetic education nurse at Vernon Memorial Healthcare and she is still on the Westby Area Fine Arts Foundation Board.
“Something had to give,” she said. “Now that Westby is a Connect Community I don’t have the time to do it justice.”
Charles said the Chamber Board “is awesome.” “I enjoyed working with them.”
The board includes president Whitney Stoker, vice president Todd Volden, secretary Pastor Dan Wollman, treasurer Jaime Hendricks, Emily Rozeske, Stefanie Schroeder, Blane Charles and Steve Michaels.
“It’s a great group; they’ve been very supportive,” Charles said.
In December, Chamber members will hold their Christmas gathering and elect new board members for 2020. The new board members will serve three-year terms, Charles said.
Charles, who said she learned a lot as executive director, has positive feelings about the city’s future.
“It seems like Westby is on the verge of growth,” she said. “We have the people with the energy and passion to help Westby grow.”
Stoker said the executive director position, which is a limited part-time position, has not yet been posted, but will be soon. “We are looking for a go-getter; someone willing to learn and with a personality to connect with the community. We hope to find someone to keep (things) on track. Mary has done good work to get us on the map.”
Stoker said Charles has done a wonderful job as executive director.
“I can’t say enough how great she’s been,” Stoker said. “She brought energy and enthusiasm to the Chamber.”
