On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the City Council voted that the City of Westby will celebrate National Friends of the Library Week from Oct. 20-26. Mayor Danny Helgerson presented the Friends of the Bekkum Memorial Library President Kris Probst-Strand and members of the Friends group with the proclamation.
The Westby Friends group was founded in 2010. As an organization of volunteers, they promote the mission of the library by contributing time and fundraising efforts to help the Bekkum Memorial Library provide services to the Westby and surrounding communities. Comfortable furniture, a coffee bar, the information kiosk and programming expenses are just a few things that have been provided by the Friends. The group collects dues, writes grants and holds semi-annual book sales to raise money. They also volunteer their time to various library projects throughout the year.
Come to the Bekkum Memorial Library during Friends of the Library Week to see the display celebrating their efforts and get information about how you can join the Friends. The fall book sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 26. Members who pay only $10 annual dues get early entry and, therefore, first chance at the best books. Please become a member. Your dues will support the Friends’ service to Bekkum Library.
