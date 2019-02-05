A parent/candidate meeting for girls in grades 9-11 who are interested in running for 2019 Syttende Mai Princess will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby, Sunday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m.
Royalty advisers will go over all the expectations and obligations of being on the court. This is a special year, as the 50th Syttende Mai Princess will be crowned. For more information, call Angie Hornby at 608-606-3167 or David Kraabel at 608-606-1067.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.