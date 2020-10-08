Melrose man arrested in connection with theft of zero-turn lawn mower

A Melrose man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a zero-turn lawn mower from a private residence in rural Chaseburg.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the victim contacted the sheriff's office on Wednesday, Sept. 30, reporting that someone had stolen his zero-turn lawn mower valued at about $5,000. The theft was believed to have happened sometime on Monday, Sept. 28.

A photo of the lawn mower was posted on the Vernon County Sheriff's Office Facebook page and on the evening of Oct. 2, the sheriff's office received a tip. Upon further investigation, the mower was found inside a garage near Galesville. With the assistance of the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Glenn H. Partin, 56, was taken into custody in connection with the theft and transported to the Vernon County Detention Center.

Partin was due in court on Monday, Oct. 5, for a bond hearing. The case has been referred to the Vernon County District Attorney's Office for formal charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1