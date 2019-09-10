Are you one of those people who have trouble remembering what day of the week it is? Maybe you go into a room…and then can’t remember what you came for? This is the kind of thing we all laugh about as we get older…but maybe you know someone who has been diagnosed with a more serious form of memory loss, like dementia or Alzheimer’s? Such a form of memory loss can be terribly isolating for the person involved and for their caregivers.
Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley is beginning a series of free, social programs for people with memory issues (and their caregivers) on Monday, Sept. 16, at 1:30 p.m.. Join us for coffee, conversation, and an activity designed for people of all ages and abilities.
These Memory Connections programs will be held on the third Monday of each month in the library reading room; they are made possible by a grant from Bader Philanthropies and the Winding Rivers Library System.
