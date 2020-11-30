Miles of Smiles Childcare Center opens in Westby

A new childcare center has opened in a familiar location in Westby. Miles of Smiles Childcare Center owned by Ashley (Anderson) Lium is up and running in space once occupied by Westby Daycare and Learning Center at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

Verna Drake, owner of Westby Daycare and Learning Center, retired and closed the center to children June 12 and had the space until July 31. She opened the center April 1, 1991 and initially had one classroom and outdoor space. Over the years there were four expansions. “Pastor Daines was crucial in getting daycare in Westby,” Drake said.

Drake said she’ll miss the children. “I got into this for the kids,” she said. “Every day is a different day. You do this to help kids and families.”

Drake helped Lium with a variety of tasks prior to the opening of Miles of Smiles Childcare Center. “I worked with Verna before my first child was born,” Lium said.

Lium is a graduate of Western Technical College, where she studied early childcare. She worked part-time with Head Start at Hamilton Elementary School in La Crosse and worked at the Coulee Children’s Center in La Crosse before coming to work with Drake in Westby. When her oldest son Jase was born, Lium got certified and got a license for in-home daycare and did that for six years.