Miles of Smiles Childcare Center opens in Westby

A new childcare center has opened in a familiar location in Westby. Miles of Smiles Childcare Center owned by Ashley (Anderson) Lium is up and running in space once occupied by Westby Daycare and Learning Center at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Verna Drake, owner of Westby Daycare and Learning Center, retired and closed the center to children June 12 and had the space until July 31. She opened the center April 1, 1991 and initially had one classroom and outdoor space. Over the years there were four expansions. “Pastor Daines was crucial in getting daycare in Westby,” Drake said.
Drake said she’ll miss the children. “I got into this for the kids,” she said. “Every day is a different day. You do this to help kids and families.”
Drake helped Lium with a variety of tasks prior to the opening of Miles of Smiles Childcare Center. “I worked with Verna before my first child was born,” Lium said.
Lium is a graduate of Western Technical College, where she studied early childcare. She worked part-time with Head Start at Hamilton Elementary School in La Crosse and worked at the Coulee Children’s Center in La Crosse before coming to work with Drake in Westby. When her oldest son Jase was born, Lium got certified and got a license for in-home daycare and did that for six years.
“It was always in the back of my mind to expand,” Lium said. When Lium learned Drake was retiring, she submitted an application to the task force at Our Saviors and was interviewed. In June she then began the process of being licensed and had a preliminary inspection of the childcare center Sept. 18. Following that preliminary inspection, Lium received a six-month probationary license and in six months will have a regular license, following another inspection. The center opened Oct. 5.
Lium has a staff of seven teachers, four of which are part-time and two are full-time; she is looking to hire. Lium and her staff have the capacity to serve 50 children age 3 weeks to 10 years old. At this time, 28 children are being cared for at the center. The center, which offers both full- and part-time care, is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Even though she’s opened the new center during a pandemic, Lium said having a childcare center is what she wants to do.
“The community lacks childcare,” she said. “We’re excited to bring this back to the community”
Lium said it was a lot of work establishing the new childcare center, but it was worth it.
“If you have a passion for children you can make it happen,” she said. “Sometimes you are with the kids hours and hours a day; they become your family.”
For more information, call the childcare center at 634-2833.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.
