The Westby Area Performing Arts Center filled with more than 100 fans of literature and mystery for the fourth annual Vernon County Reads culminating event, sponsored by The Driftless Writing Center and your Vernon County Libraries. Author Allen Eskens entertained the crowd with anecdotes and an interesting synopsis of how he creates. Eskens showcased the proof of his beginnings – his first-grade report card upon which his teacher had indicated his penchant for daydreaming and his inability to focus on his school work. When asked by an audience member, Eskens estimates he sleeps for eight hours a day and daydreams the rest. “I am continuously running over possibilities in my mind. I can’t shut it off.”
That persistence to wander has led Eskens from his Missouri childhood, the son of a sheet rock laborer, to theatre major, to a degree in criminal law, and finally back to his love of creating stories that thrill and intrigue. Rather than a “who did what” type of mystery, Eskens strives to blur the line between literary fiction and mystery. Readers are thankful for a skill once deemed a hindrance, as Eskens has created two unforgettable characters in his five books to date – struggling college student Joe Talbert and detective Max Rupert.
“I love to have the reader parachute into the middle of something,” explained Eskens on his ability to involve the reader from chapter one. Eskens also loves to research, from observing rock-climbers for a scene in his novel, to walking around a family cabin to “…get a real feel for it… absorb it...” That persistence paid off; as Eskens shared he was rejected by 150 agents before a yes. With his first novel, "The Life We Bury," in consideration for a feature film, Eskens has taken on the task of script writer. Allen Eskens continues to pursue the continuous possibilities of plot, with readers thrilled at the upcoming November debut of his sixth book, "Nothing More Dangerous."
