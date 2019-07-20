Are you looking for a good book to read this summer? Consider stopping by Knutson Memorial Library and checking out a copy of “The Life We Bury” by Minnesota author Allen Eskens. BookPage reviews it as “compulsively suspenseful.”
College student Joe Talbert has an assignment to interview a stranger and write a brief biography; he heads to a nursing home to find a willing subject. There he meets Carl Iverson, a dying Vietnam veteran who is also a convicted murderer. As Joe talks with Carl, he begins to wonder how this once heroic soldier could have been convicted for the death of a teenage girl. He begins to dig deeper into the case, but his efforts to complete his assignment are complicated by his dangerously dysfunctional family and a haunting childhood memory. Will Joe discover the truth before everything unravels?
You’ll have to read the book to find out! Then mark your calendar for Thursday, Aug. 22, and come meet the author at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Free tickets for this event are available online at wapac.ludus.com, or at your local Vernon County library…just let library staff know you need one. Eskens’ books will be available for purchase at the book signing immediately following the event.
This free event is sponsored by the Vernon County Libraries and the Driftless Writing Center.
