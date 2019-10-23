Miss Wisconsin 2019 Alyssa Bohm used hula hoops Thursday, Oct. 17, to demonstrate how Westby Area High School students can work together to embrace and include people of all abilities.
Bohm, of Racine, said her father is a professional magician and she traveled with him as a child. She said she hula-hooped a lot as part of his show. She then invited five students to join her on the Westby Area Performing Arts Center stage.
“Cheer them on,” she said, as the students began hula-hooping. “We are here to work together.”
Bohm said some who were on the stage were able to do two hula hoops, while one student was able to do three. She asked the audience who among them couldn’t hula-hoop, and many hands were raised. She asked the students how do we get better, and they replied, “Practice.”
“If I can do five, are they less than me?” Bohm asked. “We all have different skill levels.” She added that people have different ways of thinking and doing things.
Bohm told the students no matter what they do after high school, they are the future. “You’ll be the next ones to give opportunities to help people feel equal.”
Bohm shared with the students that she struggled academically all throughout school and felt left out.
“What you are going through at the moment won’t last forever. I hope you think how to make people feel better about themselves.”
She invited current and former Royalty to the stage to introduce themselves and demonstrate their waves. Teacher Jennie Marx was also invited to the stage, where she demonstrated how she modeled the clothing she sewed that qualified her for the Wisconsin State Fair.
Bohm also answered questions from the audience.
Bohm, 24, who was crowned Miss Wisconsin 2019 on June 15, is a special education teacher at Case High School in Racine.
Bohm’s social impact initiative is “Enhancing Opportunities for Individuals with Special Needs.” Inspired by her Aunt Cindy who has an intellectual disability, Bohm has been working to provide resources and opportunities for people with disabilities since she was in high school. She has spearheaded many initiatives to advance inclusivity, including co-creating a high school cheerleading squad for girls with special needs, co-creating the UW-Whitewater Special Olympics College Organization and developing the UW-Whitewater Special Olympics Football Camp. She is currently the youngest board of directors member in the history of Special Olympics Wisconsin. She will compete for the title of Miss America 2020 on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Miss Wisconsin’s kickoff to National Unity Day, which was Oct. 23, was for grades 5-12. Bohm also presented to the middle school the morning of Oct. 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.