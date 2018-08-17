Monroe County will join hundreds of law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin to combat impaired driving during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” initiative from Aug. 17 through Labor Day on Sept. 3. Last year in Wisconsin, alcohol-related crashes resulted in 161 deaths and more than 3,000 injuries.
“Whether it’s caused by alcohol or any combination of legal or illegal drugs, impaired drivers endanger everyone along our roadways,” said Sheriff Scott Perkins “During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative, our officers will patrol in greater numbers and for longer hours to help prevent impaired drivers from killing or injuring themselves or someone else.”
While alcohol-impaired drivers remain a significant problem, a growing concern is drugged driving—people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including prescription and over-the-counter medications. To help combat the problem:
- Nearly 3,800 Wisconsin law enforcement officers have been trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roadways
- Wisconsin has 276 Drug Recognition Experts—among the most in the nation
- There are 25 multi-jurisdictional, high-visibility OWI enforcement task forces operating throughout the year across the state
Rather than risk an OWI arrest or crash, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location.
In addition if you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver. Never allow someone else to get behind the wheel impaired. Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services. Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home. Visit www.tlw.org/ and click on Safe Ride
“With the public’s help and through our year-round enforcement efforts, we’re working to make our roadways as safe as possible for all travelers,” said Sheriff Perkins.
For more information contact: Sergeant Ryan Lee 608-269-8983
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.