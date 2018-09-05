At present we do not expect any hazardous weather but high water levels and some flooding will continue on area rivers through tonight, according to a press release from Mark D. Jerdee, chief depty of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Please visit weather.gov/lacrosse for the latest river levels and forecasts.
You should start cleaning up flooding damage right away. Do not wait until the damage has been assessed. Take photos and written notes to document your damages.
For information on proper methods for cleaning, visit http://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/flood/index.htm
For information on well disinfection, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/disinfection-wells-bored.html
The property damage assessments continue. There will be teams in the affected areas. They will not enter the residence but may make contact at the home. Photos of damages can be provided to the assessment teams to include in their report, each photo should be clearly labeled with the address.
The Deptartment of Natural Resources are not going door to conduct evacuations. If evacuations are required emergency personnel will be conducting them. They should be in uniform and have identification. They most likely will be driving an emergency vehicle with marking and lights.
We have not received any complaints of looting/theft but there is always a possibility it may occur. Watch out for each other and if you see suspicious activity contact law enforcement.
If you have any flooding damages, call 211 or 877-947-2211. Damage can also be reported online at 211wisconsin.gov
