Mural revealed at Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library

Eight years ago, Sarah took the leap and founded Lucid Painting. She chose the name because evident, obvious and crystal clear are just a few of the definitions for the word “lucid.” Sarah shared not only that she felt it was time, a good idea for her to start the company but she hoped that her paintings would bring clarity to her clients’ visions. Sarah said that she loves the design aspect of her job and it is very rewarding to see her clients’ responses to her designs, to see how happy they are when she meets, and often exceeds, their expectations.

Sarah has always had a love for creativity and drawing. Her father, a college educated artist, always encouraged her talent. Though Sarah has never formally attended art classes, she has studied books, videos and joined online forums to better learn the art of trompe l’oeil, or “fool the eye” painting. Her works are so realistic that they appear to be three dimensional instead of flat surfaces. Sarah also said that her father has been a wonderful resource, helping her figure out how to execute things when she has questions. When Sarah isn’t spending time with clients, designing or painting, she and her husband, son, daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter are a busy family.