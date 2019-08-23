Kiosk installation

An information kiosk is now just outside Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby. Picgtured are (from left, standing) Friends President Kris Strand, Friends members Linda Dowling and Susan Anderson, Bekkum Library Board member Jill Schee, Director Michelle Tryggestad; (seated) Friends and Library Board member John Sutton and Friends member Sue Jacobsen beside the new kiosk at the library.

On Thursday, Aug. 7, an information kiosk was installed just outside the entrance of Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby. The outdoor bulletin board is easily accessible to share information about activities and services in the community as well as happenings at the library. The kiosk was made possible by a grant awarded to the Friends of the Bekkum Library from the Vernon County Community Grant program. Funding for the program came from the Vernon County Tourism Promotion and Economic Development Committee, and the Ho-Chunk Nation.

The Friends group is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness as well as financial support for special projects and programs for Bekkum Library. Friends member and library board trustee, John Sutton, contacted a local fabricator who made the kiosk.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

If you are part of a nonprofit organization that would like to share information about your events or services, please stop at the library and talk with Director Michelle Tryggestad to see if your materials are suitable for the kiosk. While you are there, ask about becoming a member of the Friends of Bekkum Library.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.