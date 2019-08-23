On Thursday, Aug. 7, an information kiosk was installed just outside the entrance of Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby. The outdoor bulletin board is easily accessible to share information about activities and services in the community as well as happenings at the library. The kiosk was made possible by a grant awarded to the Friends of the Bekkum Library from the Vernon County Community Grant program. Funding for the program came from the Vernon County Tourism Promotion and Economic Development Committee, and the Ho-Chunk Nation.
The Friends group is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness as well as financial support for special projects and programs for Bekkum Library. Friends member and library board trustee, John Sutton, contacted a local fabricator who made the kiosk.
If you are part of a nonprofit organization that would like to share information about your events or services, please stop at the library and talk with Director Michelle Tryggestad to see if your materials are suitable for the kiosk. While you are there, ask about becoming a member of the Friends of Bekkum Library.
