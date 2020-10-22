New magazine display installed at Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library

Because of a generous donation given to Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library in memory of Jodean Olson, and a contribution by the Friends of the Bekkum Memorial Library, the Bekkum has a new magazine display and storage unit.

The latest issues of magazines carried by the library are shown on the face of the shelving. Each rack lifts for access to back issues, making it easy for patrons to find items they wish to review and check out.

Bekkum Library appreciates Pat Ashbrook, her sister, Karen, and their late brother, Dan, for choosing the library for their mother's memorial; and appreciates the Friends for their donation. Engraved plaques are attached to the shelving in recognition of these gifts.

