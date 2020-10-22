 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New magazine display installed at Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library
0 comments

New magazine display installed at Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library

  • 0
News Bekkum Memorial Library magazine display

The new magazine display and storage unit at Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby was made possible through a donation in memory of Jodean Olson and a contribution by the Friend of Bekkum Memorial Library.

 Contributed photo

Because of a generous donation given to Westby's Bekkum Memorial Library in memory of Jodean Olson, and a contribution by the Friends of the Bekkum Memorial Library, the Bekkum has a new magazine display and storage unit.

The latest issues of magazines carried by the library are shown on the face of the shelving. Each rack lifts for access to back issues, making it easy for patrons to find items they wish to review and check out.

Bekkum Library appreciates Pat Ashbrook, her sister, Karen, and their late brother, Dan, for choosing the library for their mother's memorial; and appreciates the Friends for their donation. Engraved plaques are attached to the shelving in recognition of these gifts.

Jodean Olson

Olson
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News