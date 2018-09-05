Have you noticed what’s new on Main Street in Westby?
Bekkum Memorial Library has a new sign! For 30 years, the only identification for the library was on a wall in front of the building. It was very difficult to see let alone read as you drove by. Using the new library logo developed by Sarah Pederson, Danielle Benden from Driftless Pathways designed and installed a beautiful board that easily guides patrons to the location.
Bekkum Library Board President Kathy Anderson sent out a note of appreciation to Danielle and Sarah for their artistry, and to C&C Landscaping and the city of Westby for adding the finishing touches to landscaping and visibility.
The Library Board is now researching possible lighting options for the new sign. If you would like to donate expertise or financial support to finish this project, please contact the library at 634-4419.
