Have you noticed something newly “planted” outside Coon Valley’s Knutson Memorial Library lately? The idea of a sign has been on the library “wish list” for a long time; a year ago – thanks to a legacy left to the library by Sherry DeWolf – the library was able to begin the process of sign design. The design incorporates the library’s “reading raccoon” logo against a backdrop of stylized hills, designed by Danielle Benden of Driftless Pathways, LLC. Later this fall we are hoping to spruce up the existing landscaping and add some new beds in memory of Sherry.
Knutson Library is also excited about some new programming it will be offering this fall. On Monday, Sept. 16, at 1:30 p.m. the library will begin a series of free social programs for those suffering memory loss and their caregivers. Join program organizers for coffee, conversation, and activities designed for people of all ages and abilities. These “Memory Connections” programs will be held on the third Monday of each month in the library reading room. They have been made possible by a grant from Bader Philanthropies, Inc. and the Winding Rivers Library System.
On Thursday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. there will be a program called “Health Online: Finding Information You Can Trust” put on by Wisconsin Health Literacy. You can find anything on the internet fairly easily; however, not everything on the web is reliable and accurate. How can you be sure that the information you need is coming from a reliable, reputable source? This free workshop is designed to help you use the internet to find good, reliable health information. Each participant will get to use an iPad during the program to practice searching for health information. Participants can also bring their own laptops or tablets to use during the program. To register for this program either give the library a call at 452-3757 or send an email to cvlib@wrlsweb.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.