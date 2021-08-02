No injuries following two-vehicle crash in town of Coon

No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road B and Koll Road, in the town of Coon, Saturday, July 31, at 4:30 p.m.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by a Sydney Williams, 20, of Gays Mills, was traveling north on County Road B. Williams failed to yield when turning on to Koll Road and struck a vehicle driven by Christine Van Der Molen, 50, of La Crosse.

The Coon Valley Fire Department and Tri-state Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

